Aslan Pharmaceuticals begins phase2b study of ASLAN004 for eczema

Jan. 20, 2022

  • Aslan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) screened the first patient in its phase 2b dose-ranging study of eblasakimab in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as eczema.
  • The trial, dubbed TREK-AD, is expected to enroll ~300 adult patients across 100 sites in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and will evaluate 4 dose regimens.
  • The company expects topline data from the 16-week treatment period in H1 2023.
  • The company had reported phase 1 data of eblasakimab, previously known as ASLAN004, in September 2021.
