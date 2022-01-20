Aslan Pharmaceuticals begins phase2b study of ASLAN004 for eczema
Jan. 20, 2022 4:28 PM ETASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Aslan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) screened the first patient in its phase 2b dose-ranging study of eblasakimab in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as eczema.
- The trial, dubbed TREK-AD, is expected to enroll ~300 adult patients across 100 sites in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and will evaluate 4 dose regimens.
- The company expects topline data from the 16-week treatment period in H1 2023.
- The company had reported phase 1 data of eblasakimab, previously known as ASLAN004, in September 2021.