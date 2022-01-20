Limelight shines as results, outlook send company's shares up more than 10%

Jan. 20, 2022

  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares climbed as much as 10% in after-hours trading, Thursday, on reaction to the content-delivery technology company's better-than-expected quarterly results and upbeat outlook for its current fiscal year.
  • Limelight (LLNW) said that for its fiscal fourth quarter, it earned 2 cents a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $62.9 million, compared to a loss of a penny a share, on $55.4 million in sales in the year-ago period. Wall Street analysts had forecast Limelight (LLNW) to lose 4 cents a share on $61.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending December 31.
  • "We have made meaningful progress in our core business with dramatic performance improvements in our network," said Limelight (LLNW) Chief Executive Bob Lyons, in a statement announcing the company's results. "We are already gaining share of the incremental TAM [total addressable market] we outlined in our August strategy session last year."
  • Limelight (LLNW) also said that for all of its 2022 fiscal year, it expects to lose between a penny and six cents a share on revenue in a range of $240 million to $250 million.
