Ribbon Communications guides Q4 rev below consensus due to supply chain concerns
Jan. 20, 2022 4:27 PM ETRibbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Based on preliminary estimates, Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) expects Q421 revenue to be $231M (consensus: $248.75M) and non-GAAP gross margin of 54%.
- Demand for products and services increased during the quarter, with sequential sales growth of 10% and a product/service book-to-bill ratio of 1.13.
- However, overall sales missed the company's previous guidance range as supply chain and logistics issues increased significantly in the final weeks of the quarter. This reduced sales by ~$10M.
- IP Optical Networks segment sales grew 20%+ Q/Q to ~$83M, while Cloud & Edge revenue is expected to be $147M, with several software deals having moved into 2022 and higher Enterprise Edge hardware sales, impacting both revenue and margin.
- Higher component costs, expedite and production fees, and logistics expenses in both segments reduced margins by ~220 basis points versus expectations.
- A portion of the higher supply chain related costs is expected to persist at least through the first half of 2022.
- Q4 operating loss is expected to be $4M and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $26M.
- At the end of the quarter, cash on hand increased to $106M.
- Ribbon Communications will report financial results for Q4 and FY21 after the market closes on February 16, 2022.
- RBBN -10% AH