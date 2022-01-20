SVB Financial GAAP EPS of $6.22 misses by $0.22, revenue of $1.5B beats by $50M

Jan. 20, 2022 4:30 PM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • SVB Financial press release (NASDAQ:SIVB): Q4 GAAP EPS of $6.22 misses by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $1.5B (+24.0% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Operating efficiency ratio of 60.1 percent, compared to 57.7 percent.
  • Net loan charge-offs of $1 million, or 1 basis point of average total loans (annualized) compared to $11 million, or 7 basis points.
  • During Q4 2021, our overall credit trends remained stable, and our business and clients continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience and growth despite the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the recent spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
