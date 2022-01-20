Shell completes Deep Park refinery stake sale to Pemex - Reuters
Jan. 20, 2022 4:30 PM ETRoyal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A), RDS.BBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) reportedly has completed the sale of its ~50% interest in the Deer Park refinery in Texas to Pemex for $596M, and Pemex has signed a long-term crude supply contract with Shell as part of its acquisition, according to Reuters.
- Shell is expected to supply ~200K bbl/day of foreign and U.S. crude to the plant for at least 15 years, according to the report, which also says Pemex has separately agreed to supply the adjacent Shell Chemical plant with feedstocks.
- The transfer of the 340K bbl/day refinery reportedly comes with a labor agreement allowing Pemex to absorb most of the refinery's employees for two years.
- The refinery deal will assist Mexico's drive to become more self-sufficient in gasoline and diesel; Pemex's fuel production fell by nearly half in the five years leading up to 2020, when its refineries ran at less than 50% of capacity while Deer Park ran at 78% of capacity for the year.
- For Shell, the $596M Deer Park deal, combined with the $9.5B sale of its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips, places the company on pace to hit its $4B/year divestiture target.