Bank OZK Q4 earnings beat with record RESG loan originations

Bank OZK branch bank

Lawrence Glass/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Q4 earnings beat the average analyst estimate as its Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG) originated a record amount of loans in the quarter.
  • "We were particularly pleased to report our highest ever level of quarterly RESG loan originations, as organic growth is an important component of our long-term strategy to increase shareholder value," said Chairman and CEO George Gleason.
  • Q4 EPS of $1.17 exceeds the consensus estimate of $0.98 and increased from $1.00 in Q3 and $0.93 in Q4 2020.
  • RESG originated $2.99B of loans during Q4, up from $2.21B in Q3 and $1.77B in Q4 2020.
  • Pretax preprovision net revenue of $186.0M compared with $163.5M in Q3 and $162.9M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 provision for credit losses was a benefit of $7.99M vs. a benefit of $7.5M in Q3 and cost of $6.75M in Q4 2020.
  • Net interest income of $266.4M, a record, rose from $248.0M in Q3 and $237.6M a year ago. Net interest margin of 4.41% increased from 4.26% in Q3 and 3.88% in Q4 2020.
  • Total noninterest income of $29.7M increased from $28.7M a year earlier.
  • Bank OZK's (OZK) total noninterest expense of $110.1M climbed from $103.4M a year ago. Salaries and employee benefits expense of $55.0M increased from $53.8M in Q4 2020.
  • Total loans were $18.31B at Dec. 31, 2021, were up slightly from Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Deposits of $20.1B at Dec. 31, 2021, unchanged from Sept. 30, 2021 and down 5.8% from $21.45B at Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Conference call on Jan. 21 at 11:00 AM ET.
