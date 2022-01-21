Mortgage foreclosures fall to record low at end of 2021: Black Knight
Jan. 21, 2022 12:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- 2021 ended with mortgage foreclosures at a record low and the national delinquency rate near record lows, according to Black Knight's First Look at December mortgage performance.
- The delinquency rate fell almost 6% last month to reach 3.38%, just 0.1% above February 2020's near record low of 3.28%. That's down almost 45% from the same time a year ago, bringing the number of mortgage holders who are 30 or more days past due but not in active foreclosure below 1.8M for the first time since the initial increase at the start of the pandemic.
- The number of serious delinquencies, which are at least 90 days past due, fell another 80K and dropped below the 1M mark; however, there are still twice as many excess serious delinquencies (more than 500K) than at the start of the pandemic.
Source: Black Knight
- Only 0.24% of loans are in active foreclosure in December, a all-time low, and the month's 4,100 foreclosure starts are about 90% below December 2019 levels.
- Prepayments fell by more than 7% in December and are expected to fall even more as rising rates continue to eat away at refinancing incentives.
- In September, the U.S. mortgage delinquency rate was at 3.91% and foreclosure starts were at 3.9K after a spike in August when the federal moratorium on foreclosures expired.