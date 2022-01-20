Nanalysis Scientific files for C$8M share offering
Jan. 20, 2022 4:36 PM ETNanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCIF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Nanalysis Scientific (OTCQX:NSCIF) has filed a preliminary short form prospectus for its marketed public offering of common shares.
- Each share will be issued at C$1.10, resulting in anticipated gross proceeds of up to ~C$8M.
- Echelon Wealth Partners, the lead agent and sole bookrunner of the offering, has been granted a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares sold in the offering.
- Net proceeds will be used for sales and marketing, strategic acquisitions, general and working capital purposes.
- The offering is expected to close on or about February 15, 2022.
- Earlier this month, Nanalysis entered into LOI to acquire Quad Systems