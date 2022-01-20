Nanalysis Scientific files for C$8M share offering

Jan. 20, 2022 4:36 PM ETNanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCIF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nanalysis Scientific (OTCQX:NSCIF) has filed a preliminary short form prospectus for its marketed public offering of common shares.
  • Each share will be issued at C$1.10, resulting in anticipated gross proceeds of up to ~C$8M.
  • Echelon Wealth Partners, the lead agent and sole bookrunner of the offering, has been granted a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares sold in the offering.
  • Net proceeds will be used for sales and marketing, strategic acquisitions, general and working capital purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about February 15, 2022.
  • Earlier this month, Nanalysis entered into LOI to acquire Quad Systems
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.