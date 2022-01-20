SVB Financial falls short on Q4 earnings as net interest margin slips
Jan. 20, 2022 4:38 PM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) misses the Q4 earnings consensus as net interest margin slides for a fifth consecutive month.
- Still, shares of SIVB climb nearly 2% in after-hours trading.
- Meanwhile. "our fourth quarter was a strong finish to an exceptional year of growth driven by outstanding client liquidity, with continued robust balance sheet and core fee income growth, excellent credit quality, and healthy market-related gains," says President and CEO Greg Becker.
- The company sees average loan balances growing in the low thirties in 2022 vs. the mid-twenties in the prior view.
- Expects net interest income to grow in the high thirties, compared with the mid thirties in the previous outlook.
- Q4 diluted earnings per share of $6.22 falls short on the $6.57 estimate and edges lower from $6.24 in the third quarter.
- Q4 net interest income of $939M increases from $852M in Q3, though net interest margin of 1.91% falls from 1.95% in Q3.
- Q4 noninterest income of $902M rises in Q4, compared with $879M in Q3.
- Average loans of $62.6B increases 5.5% in Q4. Growth came primarily comes from the comapny's Global Fund Banking, Technology Banking and Private Bank loan portfolios.
- Return on average common stockholders' equity of 11.80% in Q4 vs. 12.47% in Q3.
- Tangible book value per common share of $205.20 vs. $200.01 in Q3.
- Looking ahead in 2022, "if interest rate increases materialize as the markets predict, we would expect them to significantly add to our earnings on top of our already positive 2022 outlook, while opening up additional investment opportunities,” Becker adds.
- Previously, (Jan. 7) SVB Financial's healthcare investments hit a record $80B in 2021.