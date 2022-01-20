Charter Communications marketing chief to retire
Jan. 20, 2022 4:39 PM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) announces Jon Hargis, Executive VP,CMO will transition to advisory roles in April and retire later this year.
- Additionally, Tom Adams, Executive VP of Field Operations will also retire.
- "Jon and Tom have been instrumental to the growth and success of Charter and the embodiment of leadership in the development of their teams. Jon is a legend in cable marketing and his no-nonsense attitude, competitive instinct and sales leadership helped drive Charter's growth and the creation of a customer-centric value proposition that continues to be at the core of our business model today." said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO.