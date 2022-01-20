Charter Communications marketing chief to retire

  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) announces Jon Hargis, Executive VP,CMO will transition to advisory roles in April and retire later this year.
  • Additionally, Tom Adams, Executive VP of Field Operations will also retire.
  • "Jon and Tom have been instrumental to the growth and success of Charter and the embodiment of leadership in the development of their teams. Jon is a legend in cable marketing and his no-nonsense attitude, competitive instinct and sales leadership helped drive Charter's growth and the creation of a customer-centric value proposition that continues to be at the core of our business model today." said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.