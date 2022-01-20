Snap One acquires Staub Electronics; terms undisclosed
- Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) has acquired long-time Canadian distribution partner, Staub Electronics.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Founded in 1981, Staub distributes technology solutions focused on residential and commercial AV integrators and automotive electronics installers.
- Staub President Scott Trotter, Vice President Bryan Sack, and their entire management team will continue to run the business, while founder Dave Mason will retire. The company will continue to support all of its current lines of business, including its automotive division.
- The acquisition expands Snap One's North American local branch footprint and improve the partner experience throughout Canada.
- Commenting on the deal, Snap One CEO John Heyman said, "This acquisition will strengthen our capabilities across Canada, introducing a wider range of products, providing faster turnaround times on orders, allowing for same-day order pick-ups, and delivering more product choice than ever before for our Canadian Partners."