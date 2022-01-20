Dynasty Financial Partners seeks to raise $100M in IPO

Jan. 20, 2022 5:01 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Man using phone. Hands typing smartphone. Double exposure with ipo hologram. Close up. Financial graph and analysis concept. Investment.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Dynasty Financial Partners Inc. (DSTY), a provider of technology tools and services to financial advisory firms, has filed to hold an initial public offering of its Class A common shares to raise up to $100M, a number that is probably a placeholder and likely to change.
  • The size and timing of the deal have not yet been determined. Dynasty has filed to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “DSTY.”
  • Dynasty said in the filing that it plans to use some of the net proceeds from the transaction to buy common units of Dynasty Financial Partners LLC from existing unitholders and newly issued common units of Dynasty Financial Partners LLC at a per-unit price equal to the per-share price paid by underwriters of the deal.
  • The firm added that in connection with the IPO, members of the Dynasty Financial Partners LLC holding certain Class Q profit interest units will exchange them for Class A common shares.
  • Based in St. Petersburg, Fla., Dynasty is a provider of software, technology tools, and business services for financial advisory firms serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients.
  • For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, the firm reported net and comprehensive income of $10.6M on revenue of $49.2M, compared with net and comprehensive income of $2.9M on revenue of $32.7M for the same period in 2020.
  • Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are serving as joint bookrunners for the deal.
  • Last week, asset management firm TPG raised over $1B in its IPO.
