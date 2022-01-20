Perdoceo Education names Andrew Hurst as President and CEO
Jan. 20, 2022 4:54 PM ETPerdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) has been appointed Andrew Hurst as President and CEO and a Board member, effective January 20, 2022.
- Hurst succeeds Todd Nelson, who has transitioned to Executive Chairman role.
- Most recently, Hurst served as Perdoceo’s Senior Vice President – Colorado Technical University and as the President of Colorado Technical University.
- Elise Baskel succeeds Hurst as Perdoceo's Senior Vice President – Colorado Technical University and as the President of Colorado Technical University. Baskel has 12 years of leadership experience with the company and has served as Chief Operating Officer of Colorado Technical University since 2019.