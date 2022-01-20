PPG says Q4 slammed by 30% raw material cost inflation, supply disruptions
Jan. 20, 2022 4:52 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) -2.8% post-market after Q4 earnings and sales topped Wall Street expectations but warning that COVID-related disruptions continue to hurt production and sales, and the company will raise prices for industrial coatings to cope with soaring costs.
- PPG reported Q4 net income of $267M, little change compared with $272M in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose 12% to $4.2B.
- The company also issues downside guidance for Q1, seeing EPS of $1.02-$1.20 vs. $1.52 analyst consensus estimate, with aggregate net sales volumes down by a mid-single-digit percentage Y/Y.
- "While demand for PPG products remains strong, the heightened supply and COVID-related disruptions experienced in the fourth quarter are expected to continue in the first quarter of the year impacting our ability to manufacture and deliver product," the company said, as Q4 saw raw materials cost inflation of 30% Y/Y.
- PPG said it will raise prices in all business lines "to mitigate the incremental inflation, and we continue to aggressively manage all aspects of our cost structure, including actions to minimize the cost impacts of the current supply challenges."
- Q4 selling prices increased 8% Y/Y, partially offsetting raw material and logistics cost inflation, but the company said it suffered "significantly higher operating costs due to unpredictable manufacturing interruptions at both our facilities and our customers' operations stemming from a rapid and substantial impact from labor availability due to COVID-19."