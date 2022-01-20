Ventas sees Q4 normalized FFO at high end of guidance range

  • Ventas (NYSE:VTR) expects Q4 normalized FFO per share to be at the high end of its previously issued guidance range before the benefit of ~$6M of HHS proceeds received in Q4 2021.
  • In November, the REIT issued guidance for Q4 normalized FFO per share of $0.67-$0.71; consensus is $0.70.
  • Sees Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) sequential same-store net operating income in line with expectations for Q4; SHOP non-same-store NOI performance was modestly ahead of expectations, the company said.
  • SHOP portfolio Q4 estimated average occupancy was +110 basis points vs. Q3; as compared with guidance of +80-120 bps.
  • Ventas (VTR) said leading indicators in December remained robust, with leads at 113% of 2019 levels and move-ins at 106% of 2019 levels.
  • Reports five straight months of positive Y/Y occupancy growth through December 2021.
