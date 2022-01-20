Why did Peloton stock plummet today? A production halt rattles investors
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) ended the day with a drop of 23.93% and swapped hands as low as $23.25. That slide followed the revelation that Peloton is halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand.
- On Wall Street, one of the bullish-leaning firms was quick to weigh in. Macquarie say its focus on Peloton Interactive (PTON) has been on how the company evolved over the last few years to a "highly-scaled, global, community-based, recognized luxury brand, wellness platform, media platform, and logistics platform," which it says all still holds true. However, today's development resets some of the thinking.
- Analyst Paul Golding: "But now we see the story in a deeper hole, with the Street potentially turning its focus not to the growth ahead, but first more towards how churn levels evolve, engagement through the NA winter and omicron (which should benefit indoor activities/ engagement), and then assessing if best to just net COVID-era sales out of pre-COVID estimates for TAM and growth for a clearer picture going forward."
- The latest bit of negative news to drop on Peloton Interactive (PTON) is that the $400M factory in New York may be delayed by a year.
