Provention Bio initiates mid-stage study of lupus candidate PRV-3279
Jan. 20, 2022 5:13 PM ETProvention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) has begun a phase 2a study of PRV-3279, its candidate for systemic lupus erythematosus.
- PRV-3279 is a humanized bispecific DART molecule targeting the B-cell surface proteins CD32B and CD79B.
- PREVAIL-2 is a proof-of-concept study in moderate-to-severe lupus patients induced into response with a short course of corticosteroids, and then monitored for relapse, after randomization to either PRV-3279 or placebo.
- The study will be conducted in the U.S. and Hong Kong with the goal of enrolling 100 patients.
- Data is expected in 1H 2024.
- Provention is also developing teplizumab for type 1 diabetes.