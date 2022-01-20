Provention Bio initiates mid-stage study of lupus candidate PRV-3279

Jan. 20, 2022

  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) has begun a phase 2a study of PRV-3279, its candidate for systemic lupus erythematosus.
  • PRV-3279 is a humanized bispecific DART molecule targeting the B-cell surface proteins CD32B and CD79B.
  • PREVAIL-2 is a proof-of-concept study in moderate-to-severe lupus patients induced into response with a short course of corticosteroids, and then monitored for relapse, after randomization to either PRV-3279 or placebo.
  • The study will be conducted in the U.S. and Hong Kong with the goal of enrolling 100 patients.
  • Data is expected in 1H 2024.
  • Provention is also developing teplizumab for type 1 diabetes.
