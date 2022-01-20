Platinum Group Metals to purchase, cancel $20M convertible senior notes
Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) enters into privately negotiated deals with the beneficial owners of $20M of its 6 7/8% convertible senior subordinated notes, under which PLG will purchase and cancel the notes.
The notes, due Jul. 1, were originally sold to institutional investors on Jun. 30, 2017.
Once PLG purchases the notes, it will issue to the holders 11.8M shares on a private placement basis for the principal outstanding balance of the notes, being a price of ~$1.695/share, and PLG will pay accrued and unpaid interest on the notes in cash.
$12M of the notes will be purchased from an affiliate of Kopernik Global Investors and $8M of the notes will be purchased from affiliates of Franklin Templeton Investments.
After giving effect to the purchase and cancellation of the notes, as of Jan. 20, PLG's debt would be reduced to $3M.