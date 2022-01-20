Platinum Group Metals to purchase, cancel $20M convertible senior notes

Jan. 20, 2022 5:12 PM ETPLGBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

  • Once PLG purchases the notes, it will issue to the holders 11.8M shares on a private placement basis for the principal outstanding balance of the notes, being a price of ~$1.695/share, and PLG will pay accrued and unpaid interest on the notes in cash.

  • $12M of the notes will be purchased from an affiliate of Kopernik Global Investors and $8M of the notes will be purchased from affiliates of Franklin Templeton Investments.

  • After giving effect to the purchase and cancellation of the notes, as of Jan. 20, PLG's debt would be reduced to $3M.

