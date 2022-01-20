JPMorgan Chase boosts Jamie Dimon's 2021 compensation by 9.5%

House Financial Services Committee Holds Hearing On Keeping Megabanks Accountable

Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images News

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon gets a 9.5% raise for 2021 with total compensation of $34.5M, up from $31.5M in 2020.
  • Includes annual base salary of $1.5M and performance-based variable incentive compensation of $33.0M, with $5M of that amount in cash and the remaining $28.0M to be in the form of performance share units. The amount of base salary and cash incentive remains unchanged from the previous year.
  • The board approved the compensation package, taking into account "the firm's strong performance in 2021 and over the long term, across four broad dimensions: Business Results; Risk, Controls & Conduct; Client/Customer/Stakeholder; and Teamwork & Leadership."
  • In 2021, JPMorgan (JPM) posted record revenue of $125.3B and net income of $48.3B with return on tangible equity of 23%.
  • In 2020, Dimon's total compensation was unchanged at $31.5M. The Financial News reported on Wednesday that the bank raised its pay for first-year investment bankers to $110K per year.
