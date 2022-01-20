Ecolab cuts Q4 earnings guidance on COVID, supply chain disruptions

Jan. 20, 2022 5:17 PM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Stocks and Financial Data

Becart/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) -6.2% post-market after saying it expects to report a 10% Y/Y sales increase in Q4 but sees earnings coming in below expectations, citing COVID-related effects on broad business activity.
  • Ecolab says it "absorbed significant short-term cost increases to assure seamless customer supply in a very tight environment that impacted margins in the short-term."
  • The company estimates the supply disruptions will hurt Q4 earnings by $0.10/share, resulting in adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.26-$1.28, below $1.39 analyst consensus estimate.
  • Assuming the rate of cost inflation and COVID impacts ease in the coming quarters, Ecolab expects continued strong sales and pricing momentum in 2022, with full-year EPS growth in the low-teens.
  • Ecolab shares have traded roughly flat over the past year while dropping 7% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.