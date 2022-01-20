General Dynamics bags ~$199.7M Navy modification contract
Jan. 20, 2022 5:20 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is awarded a ~$199.7M modification to exercise options on a previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-4490) for the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) fiscal 2022 docking selected restricted availability.
- Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2023.
- Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center is the contracting activity.
