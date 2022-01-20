Sonoma Pharma rises 13% aftermarket on expansion of distribution network
Jan. 20, 2022 5:21 PM ETSNOABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares jump 13% postmarket after the firm said it added Salus Medical as a distribution partner in the U.S. for dental care.
- SNOA entered into a non-exclusive deal with Salus to distribute Endocyn root canal irrigant through its existing dental channels.
- Salus will expand on its dermatology offerings with SNOA's Microcyn RX and Regenacyn Plus products, and have non-exclusive distribution rights for Microcyn wound care products.
- SNOA also expanded its oral and dental care lines to China via a partnership deal with Anlicare International.
- Sonoma and Anlicare agreed to cooperate to complete regulatory work necessary to get licenses in China to distribute SNOA's Microcyn technology-based dental and oral products.
- Anlicare will bear the regulatory costs and in return, Sonoma agreed to grant Anlicare exclusive rights for selling and distributing oral and dental care products in China.