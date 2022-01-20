Trebia Acquisition shareholders approve business combination with System1

Jan. 20, 2022 5:24 PM ETTrebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB), TREB.U, TREB.WSCNNEBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies. Investor"s hand flip wood cube change the word, SPAC or SPAM on wood table and grey background. Stimulate stock market from IPO model problem effect by covid-19

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shareholders of Bill Foley-backed SPAC Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) have approved business combination with omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, System1.
  • Approximately 93.57% of the votes cast at a special meeting were in favor of the business combination with 68.63% of Trebia's outstanding shares voting.
  • Pursuant to the deal, System1 will combine with Trebia and Trebia will change its name to "System1."
  • The transaction includes up to $600M of fully committed financing, comprised of a debt commitment of up to $400M and a $200M equity backstop from Cannae (NYSE:CNNE), according to a statement. The deal will provide $175M in cash to System1's balance sheet
  • Upon deal closing, System1's common stock is expected to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "SST."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.