Trebia Acquisition shareholders approve business combination with System1
Jan. 20, 2022 5:24 PM ETTrebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB), TREB.U, TREB.WSCNNEBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Shareholders of Bill Foley-backed SPAC Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) have approved business combination with omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, System1.
- Approximately 93.57% of the votes cast at a special meeting were in favor of the business combination with 68.63% of Trebia's outstanding shares voting.
- Pursuant to the deal, System1 will combine with Trebia and Trebia will change its name to "System1."
- The transaction includes up to $600M of fully committed financing, comprised of a debt commitment of up to $400M and a $200M equity backstop from Cannae (NYSE:CNNE), according to a statement. The deal will provide $175M in cash to System1's balance sheet
- Upon deal closing, System1's common stock is expected to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "SST."