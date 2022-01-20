IDT takes majority stake in Sochitel

Jan. 20, 2022 5:30 PM ETIDT Corporation (IDT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) has acquired a majority stake in global fintech and digital distribution business, Sochitel.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Headquartered in London and Lagos, Sochitel has a deep footprint across Africa interconnecting Mobile Network Operators, banks, and financial service providers. Its fintech platform empowers the continent’s leading banks to deliver digital, value-added services to over 60M customers across Africa.
  • The investment will enable IDT to expand the reach of its current digital offerings, including mobile top-up and money transfers into Africa, and to support future offerings including bill payment and e-vouchers.
