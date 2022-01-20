Mid cap steel CEO rings alarm bells for industry, cites autos and construction demand
Jan. 20, 2022 MLM, NUE, GGB, X, STLD, SCHN, STZHF
- Stelco holdings (OTCPK:STZHF) CEO Alan Kestenbaum was in the press today ringing alarm bells for the steel industry; "we have visibility and it's pretty clear; significant oversupply and significant shrinkage of demand .. and you're seeing it in the inventory numbers."
- The steel boss cited weakness in autos and construction specifically; though auto-linked demand weakness is known given challenges sourcing chips, many analysts are bullish the construction sector on infrastructure-related demand (NYSE:MLM).
- With iron ore prices at relatively high levels, and coking coal prices breaking records daily, the cost side of the equation is unlikely to support margins for the steel sector in the near term.
- Setting aside supply, demand and costs, the industry will also need to navigate a logistics minefield this quarter, as evidenced by Schnitzer's (NASDAQ:SCHN) release and subsequent share-price crash; not to mention Stelco's own logistics challenges announced two weeks ago.
- With earnings and guidance updates taking everything from tech to banks lower, and with steel company shares near multi-year highs; cost pressure, logistics challenges, and according to Stelco demand weakness may lead to challenging conference calls in coming weeks (NYSE:X) (NASDAQ:STLD) (NYSE:GGB) (NYSE:NUE).