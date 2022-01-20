SunPower sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA at low end of guidance range
Jan. 20, 2022 5:49 PM ETSunPower Corporation (SPWR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -1.5% post-market after disclosing preliminary Q4 adjusted EBITDA came in at the low end of previous guidance of $18M-$41M.
- The company says $6.5M of Residential EBITDA was effectively pushed into 2022 because of weather in California and impacts from COVID-19, and another $3M was spent on sales and marketing to expand its serviceable solar market to underpenetrated areas nationally.
- SunPower expects to report Q4 GAAP revenues within prior guidance of $361M-$421M.
- SunPower shares settled for a 0.5% gain today after spiking as much as 6.5%, after a top Biden administration official spoke optimistically about passing the clean energy portion of the Build Back Better package.