QBE Insurance Group's unit NAU Country inks multi-year pact with Agriculture Intelligence

Jan. 20, 2022 6:04 PM ETQBEIFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • QBE Insurance Group's (OTCPK:QBEIF) unit NAU Country announces a multi-year partnership with Agriculture Intelligence for its AI platform Agroview.
  • Agroview employs aerial footage of crops captured by drones and its AI software to determine tree count, gaps, and precise measurements of each tree in the entire grove.
  • "We have heavily invested in drone technology, but knew that with the right partner we could use flight imagery and machine learning to help automate tree counts. We expect proven, accurate, and consistent results. In Agroview, we found all three qualities," said Michael Deal, chief marketing and technology officer, NAU Country.
