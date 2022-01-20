Athersys appoints veteran Daniel A. Camardo, to CEO post
Jan. 20, 2022 6:09 PM ETAthersys, Inc. (ATHX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) appoints Daniel A. Camardo as the company's CEO, effective February 14, 2022.
- Mr. Camardo is a senior pharmaceutical and biotech executive with more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience.
- As CEO, he will lead forward to complete the development, approval, launch, and commercialization of the Company’s MultiStem (invimestrocel) cell therapy for the treatment of serious conditions, including ischemic stroke.
- Mr. William (B.J.) Lehmann, who most recently served as interim CEO will continue to serve as the President and COO, the position he held prior to his interim appointment.
- Mr. Camardo currently serves as Executive VP and Head of the Rare Disease and Inflammation Business Units and President, U.S. at Horizon Therapeutics.