Airbus, Qatar Airways court hearing set for late April in dispute
Jan. 20, 2022 6:23 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSY)EADSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- A lawsuit involving a claim by Qatar Airways seeking more than $600M in compensation from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) over various flaws on the surface of A350 jets is set for an initial hearing in late April, Reuters reports.
- The case has placed in limbo the planned delivery of 23 A350 jets and a separate order for 50 A321s, which industry sources say Airbus may refuse to implement because of the dispute.
- Airbus accuses Qatar Airways of instigating the local grounding of 21 A350s in order to claim compensation, saying "there is no reasonable or rational basis" for the move, according to Bloomberg.
- Airbus reportedly will contend that Qatar Airways "sought to engineer or has acquiesced" in the groundings because it is in the airline's economic interests to idle planes "given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic" on demand.
- Airbus' largest customer initiated the compensation claim last month, saying the company had failed to provide a full root-cause analysis needed to satisfy questions over the airworthiness of the A350 fleet.