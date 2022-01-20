Peru demands Repsol pay for oil spill caused by Tonga tsunami
- Peru's government blames Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) for an offshore oil spill caused by a tsunami from an underground volcanic eruption near the Pacific island of Tonga over the weekend.
- Peru's Environment Minister wants Repsol to speed up actions to clean the oil spill, estimated at 6K barrels of crude, and the country's Foreign Ministry is demanding compensation for the damage.
- "The Repsol oil spill is the worst ecological disaster that has occurred in Lima in recent times, and has caused serious damage to hundreds of fishermen's families," the Foreign Minsitry says.
- "We regret not having adequately conveyed all our commitments and actions taken to address the impact generated by the oil spill," the company says, adding that the spill was "caused by a maritime phenomenon unforeseeable by the company."
- Earlier this week, Repsol reported Q4 and full-year company-wide production missed guidance by wide margins.