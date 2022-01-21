Peloton Interactive gains 2% after reporting preliminary data

Jan. 20, 2022 7:07 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) reports Q2 preliminary total revenue of ~$1.14B higher than the previously issued guidance of $1.1B to $1.2B, in-line with $1.14B consensus.
  • Ending connected fitness subscriptions of ~2.77M below guidance of 2.8M to 2.85M.
  • Average net monthly connected fitness churn of 0.79%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $(270)M to $(260)M against previously provided guidance of $(350)M to $(325)M.
  • Net loss in the range of $(481)M to $(423)M.
  • This company will report earnings on February 8, 2022.
  • PTON +2.1% after hours to $24.75.
  • Source: Press Release
  • The company ended 24% lower today after halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand.
