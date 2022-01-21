Energy Transfer to supply gas to Vistra power plants despite dispute
Jan. 20, 2022 8:42 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET), VSTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) says it will provide natural gas to Vistra's (NYSE:VST) Texas power plants through the end of March under current terms and conditions, while the two sides work through a billing dispute from last February's winter storm.
- Energy Transfer will keep providing service to Vistra's Luminant and Dynegy subsidiaries so they can "serve customers and maintain reliability on the electric grid, particularly for the cold weather."
- The agreement comes after Vistra filed a complaint to Texas regulators that Energy Transfer threatened to withhold gas service starting next Monday to power plants that serve ~400K customers.
- Vistra said Luminant paid Energy Transfer more than $600M for gas during last February's freeze but refused to pay $21.6M the pipeline operator had charged for Operational Flow Order penalties for oversupplying gas.
