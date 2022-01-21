Sensata Technologies board approves $500M in share repurchase program

Jan. 21, 2022 5:15 AM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) board authorized a new ordinary share repurchase program of $500M which replaces the earlier program which had $254M remaining authorization as of Dec.31, 2021.
  • The current share repurchase represents 5.2% of its current market cap.
  • "We will continue to pursue M&A to expand our Megatrend growth initiatives. The new repurchase program will augment our existing capital deployment strategies and enable us to drive attractive returns on invested capital over the long-term," CEO and President Jeff Cote commented.
  • YTD, the stock has lost ~5%.
