TuanChe outlines plan with target sales to foray into EV business

Jan. 21, 2022 5:27 AM ETTuanChe Limited (TC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • In its prelim plan for the new EV business, TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) indicated that it plans to launch two EV models within three years and its first milestone for the new business is to sell 100K vehicles.
  • "We seek to differentiate our EV models from other models on the market that are either luxurious or over-loaded with new technologies. The estimated price for its first EV model will be between RMB100K and RMB200K," CEO Mr. Wei Wen commented.
  • TuanChe will leverage its extensive distribution network, sales capabilities and accumulated experience to support the new EV business; it has a nationwide offline sales network covering 230+ cities ranging from first-tier cities to remote small towns.
  • The EV business will have three segments - first segment (Core team) will include responsibilities from EV design to manufacturing, second will be branding, marketing and sales and third will be customer community operation.
