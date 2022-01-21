SPAC Heartland Media Acquisition prices downsize IPO of $175M, debuts today

Wooden blocks with word SPAC. Special-purpose acquisition company. A easy way stock exchange financial instrument for attracting investments. Development of new simplified procedures for investment

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Heartland Media Acquisition (HMA.U) has raised $175M by offering 17.5M units at $10.00 per unit in its initial public offering.
  • The company had previously filed to offer 20M units at the same price.
  • Trading kicks-off today on New York Stock Exchange.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.625M units.
  • The offering is expected to close on January 25, 2022.
  • The company is led by CEO and Director Robert Prather Jr., the founder and CEO of Heartland Media, CEO of Allen Media Broadcasting, and former COO of Gray Television.
  • SPAC intends to focus on businesses in the media, entertainment and sports sectors that generate stable revenue and cash flows, have defensible market positions, and have potential for additional synergistic M&A activity, among other characteristics.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.