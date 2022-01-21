SPAC Heartland Media Acquisition prices downsize IPO of $175M, debuts today
- Heartland Media Acquisition (HMA.U) has raised $175M by offering 17.5M units at $10.00 per unit in its initial public offering.
- The company had previously filed to offer 20M units at the same price.
- Trading kicks-off today on New York Stock Exchange.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.625M units.
- The offering is expected to close on January 25, 2022.
- The company is led by CEO and Director Robert Prather Jr., the founder and CEO of Heartland Media, CEO of Allen Media Broadcasting, and former COO of Gray Television.
- SPAC intends to focus on businesses in the media, entertainment and sports sectors that generate stable revenue and cash flows, have defensible market positions, and have potential for additional synergistic M&A activity, among other characteristics.