OceanPal slumps on pricing $12M stock offering

Jan. 21, 2022 5:37 AM ETOceanPal Inc. (OP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) plunged 37.3% in premarket trade after it priced its underwritten public offering consisting of 15.6M units at $0.77/unit; each unit consists of one share and one Class A warrant to purchase one share which will immediately separate after issuance.
  • The warrant can be exercised at the same price of the unit and will expire five years from issuance.
  • Also, certain selling stockholders affiliated with the company are selling 628,571 shares; each share will be sold with one Class A warrant.
  • The company and selling stockholders have granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 2.43M shares of which 1.15M shares may first be purchased from the selling stockholders and 1.28M from company.
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$11.99M.
  • Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including for the potential future acquisition of vessels.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Jan.25.
