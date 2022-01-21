OceanPal slumps on pricing $12M stock offering
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) plunged 37.3% in premarket trade after it priced its underwritten public offering consisting of 15.6M units at $0.77/unit; each unit consists of one share and one Class A warrant to purchase one share which will immediately separate after issuance.
- The warrant can be exercised at the same price of the unit and will expire five years from issuance.
- Also, certain selling stockholders affiliated with the company are selling 628,571 shares; each share will be sold with one Class A warrant.
- The company and selling stockholders have granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 2.43M shares of which 1.15M shares may first be purchased from the selling stockholders and 1.28M from company.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$11.99M.
- Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including for the potential future acquisition of vessels.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Jan.25.