Pretivm's shareholder approves acquisition by Newcrest Mining

Jan. 21, 2022 5:41 AM ETPretium Resources Inc. (PVG)NCMGY, NCMGFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Securityholders of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) has approved the previously announced company's acquisition by Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCPK:NCMGY).
  • Transaction was approved by 95.48% of the votes cast by Pretivm’s shareholders and holders of options to acquire shares of the company.
  • Pretivm shareholders will receive C$18.50 per share in cash or 0.8084 Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGY) shares per Pretivm share.
  • Pretivm shareholders that did not elect cash or Newcrest shares will receive the default consideration of 50% cash and 50% Newcrest shares, being C$9.25 in cash and 0.4042 Newcrest shares per Pretivm share.
  • The cash and stock deal valued at ~C$3.5B was announced in November 2021.
