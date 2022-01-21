Pretivm's shareholder approves acquisition by Newcrest Mining
- Securityholders of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) has approved the previously announced company's acquisition by Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCPK:NCMGY).
- Transaction was approved by 95.48% of the votes cast by Pretivm’s shareholders and holders of options to acquire shares of the company.
- Pretivm shareholders will receive C$18.50 per share in cash or 0.8084 Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGY) shares per Pretivm share.
- Pretivm shareholders that did not elect cash or Newcrest shares will receive the default consideration of 50% cash and 50% Newcrest shares, being C$9.25 in cash and 0.4042 Newcrest shares per Pretivm share.
- The cash and stock deal valued at ~C$3.5B was announced in November 2021.