Vistas Media Acquisition shares jump after shareholders approved merger with Anghami
Jan. 21, 2022 5:49 AM ETVistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (VMAC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Shareholders' of SPAC Vistas Media Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:VMAC) has approved proposed business combination with Anghami.
- Approximately 98% of the votes cast at the meeting were in favor of the transaction.
- Following the closing of the transaction, the common stock and warrants of the surviving company are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ under the tickers "ANGH" and "ANGHW," respectively.
- Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalog comprising more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users.
- VMAC shares up 15% premarket.