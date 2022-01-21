Tech innovation focused SPAC, KnightSwan Acquisition prices 20M shares IPO, trading starts today

  • KnightSwan Acquisition (KNSW.U) priced its 20M IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on NYSE under the symbol, "KNSW.U" and will commence trading today.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable public warrant wherein whole public warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 3M units.
  • Post trading begins, the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to be listed under the symbols "KNSW" and "KNSW WS," respectively.
  • Offer expected to close on Jan.25.
  • KnightSwan Acquisition plans to focus on businesses at the leading edge of technological innovation in three key sectors: cloud, cybersecurity, and mission intelligence.
  • The company is among the first all-female founded SPACs with an all-female board of directors, KnightSwan's leadership team consists of CEO Brandee Daly and Teresa Carlson (Non-Executive Chair of the Board).
