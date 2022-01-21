SPAC HCM Acquisition prices $250M IPO, kicks off trading today
Jan. 21, 2022
- SPAC HCM Acquisition Corp (HCMAU) has priced its initial public offering of 25M units at $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of $250M.
- The units will be listed today on the Nasdaq.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3.75M units.
- The company intends to focus on identifying businesses which provide disruptive technology or innovations within the financial services industry but in need of assistance to maximize their potential value.
- The company is led by Shawn Matthews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and James Bond, President and Chief Financial Officer, who together co-founded Hondius Capital Management in 2019 and currently serve as CIO and COO, respectively.