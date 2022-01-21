AutoCanada prices upsized $350M in senior notes offering, announces redemption of 2025 senior notes

Jan. 21, 2022 6:11 AM ETAutoCanada Inc. (AOCIF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • AutoCanada (OTC:AOCIF) upsized and priced its earlier announced offering of senior notes which consists of $350M principal amount (compared to $300M earlier) of senior unsecured notes due Feb.7, 2029.
  • Interest on the notes will accrue at the annual rate of 5.75%and will be payable semi-annually in arrears in equal semi-annual installments, commencing Aug.7, 2022.
  • Offer is expected to close on Feb.7, 2022.
  • Net proceeds to be used for funding the redemption of its outstanding $250M 8.75% senior notes due 2025, to reduce the outstanding balance under its syndicated credit facility and for general corporate purposes including acquisitions.
  • The redemption of the 2025 Notes is on Feb.11, 2022; total redemption amount payable for each $1K principal amount of the 2025 Notes will be $1,043.75, plus accrued and unpaid interest.
