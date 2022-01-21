Allwyn Entertainment to go public via merger with Cohn Robbins holdings valued at $9.3B
Jan. 21, 2022 6:12 AM ETCohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Allwyn Entertainment to become a publicly-listed company on NYSE in partnership with Cohn Robbins Holdings (NYSE:CRHC) at a valuation of approximately $9.3B.
- The transaction provides CRHC shareholders the opportunity to establish ownership stakes at a maximum enterprise value of approximately $8.7B.
- Allwyn share holders are expected to retain ~83% stake and no new shareholder will own a stake of more than 5% immediately following the transaction.
- CRHC holds approximately $828M of cash in trust and the transaction will provide $350M from committed PIPE investments.
- The PIPE investment includes participation from a group of international investors, including $50M from CRHC's Sponsor entity.
- The transaction is expected to close in 2Q22.