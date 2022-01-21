Puma Biotechnology grants inducement awards to one new employee
Jan. 21, 2022 6:16 AM ETPuma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Puma Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:PBYI) compensation committee board approved the grant of an inducement restricted stock unit award covering 11,250 shares to one new non-executive employee.
- The restricted stock unit award vests over a 3-year period, with one-third of the shares underlying the award vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, Jan. 1, 2022, and one-sixth of the shares underlying the award vesting on each 6-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter, subject to continued service.
- Shares trading 4.4% down premarket.