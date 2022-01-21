Puma Biotechnology grants inducement awards to one new employee

Jan. 21, 2022 6:16 AM ETPuma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Puma Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:PBYI) compensation committee board approved the grant of an inducement restricted stock unit award covering 11,250 shares to one new non-executive employee.
  • The restricted stock unit award vests over a 3-year period, with one-third of the shares underlying the award vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, Jan. 1, 2022, and one-sixth of the shares underlying the award vesting on each 6-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter, subject to continued service.
  • Shares trading 4.4% down premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.