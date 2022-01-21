China Zenix Auto receives shareholders approval for merger agreement

  • China Zenix Auto International (OTCPK:ZXAIY) receives shareholders approval for the previously announced agreement and plan of merger with Newrace wherein the former will be the surviving company and become a wholly owned subsidiary of the latter in a transaction implying an equity value of the company of ~$55.76M.
  • The Company will work with the other parties to the merger agreement towards satisfying the closing conditions and complete the merger expeditiously.
  • Post the merger, company will become a private company and its ADS will no longer be listed for quotation on the OTC Pink tier of the OTC Markets.
