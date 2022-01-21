Aurora Mobile CTO resigns, JMessage SDK passes security test and evaluation campaign
Jan. 21, 2022 6:41 AM ETAurora Mobile Limited (JG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) announced that Mr. Xin Huang has resigned as Chief Technology Officer, citing personal reasons, effective Jan.21.
- The company board appointed Mr. Qing Zhang as Deputy Chief Technology Officer effective immediately.
- Mr. Qing Zhang has served as VP, technology at the company's R&D department since he joined Aurora Mobile in May 2020.
- Separately, the company announced that JMessage SDK, its instant messaging product, has passed the security test and evaluation in the third round of the SDK Security campaign facilitated by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.
- As of September 2021, Aurora Mobile provided software development kits (SDKs) to 1.79M+ apps with 55.4B SDK installations and reached a monthly active unique device base of 1.44B.
- Shares trading 2.5% higher premarket.