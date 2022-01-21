Richemont impresses Deutsche Bank with strong quarter
Jan. 21, 2022 6:50 AM ETCompagnie Financière Richemont SA (CFRHF), CFRUYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank reiterate a Buy rating on Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) after taking in the retailer's FQ3 earnings report.
- Analyst Simon Davies sats Richemont reported a very strong 3Q sales performance with constant FX sales growth up +32% to land comfortably ahead of the consensus estimate.
- "This drives a material 9-13% EPS increase to our FY22-FY24 earnings forecasts largely on the better sales performance across the board but the Jewellery Maison had the most significant impact given its relative size and higher margin. The broad spread of sales growth was also evident in the regional split with the European performance the standout compared to expectations."
- Davies and team think the Richemont performance reflects the combination of the ongoing strength of the luxury consumer and an increased level of marketing that it seen further amplifying the brand strength.
- Third Point took a stake in Richemont late last year.