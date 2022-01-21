MGP Ingredients is undervalued in comparison to peers - Cowen
Jan. 21, 2022 6:59 AM ETMGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Cowen starts off coverage on MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) with an Outperform rating.
- Analyst Vivian Azer says the company's $475M acquisition of Luxco allows MGPI to leverage its established distilling heritage with route-to-market capabilities in the faster growing, higher-margin branded spirits category.
- With an eye on valuation, Azer notes that with the high-growth, high-margin profile of global distilled spirits, MGPI's pure play competitors trade at a notable premium to MGPI's current ~14X EV/EBITDA (year two) estimate. Azer says a sum-of-the-parts breakdown on MGPI at a 16.6X target multiple on year two EBITDA yields a price target of $99.
- MGP Ingredients (MGPI) has the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of distiller and vintner stocks.