IHS Markit Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.18B beats by $40M
Jan. 21, 2022 7:01 AM ETIHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- IHS Markit press release (NYSE:INFO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.18B (+6.3% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- “We had a great close to the year and had record organic revenue growth for both the quarter and the year. We entered FY22 with strong momentum across our businesses, which sets us up well for the year. As we continue to expect the merger with S&P Global to close in calendar Q1, I want to thank our colleagues, customers, and shareholders for their support over the years. I look forward to cheering for the combined IHS Markit and S&P Global in the years to come,” said Lance Uggla, chairman and chief executive officer at IHS Markit.