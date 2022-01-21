Huntington Bancshares Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.65B misses by $40M
Jan. 21, 2022 7:09 AM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Huntington Bancshares press release (NASDAQ:HBAN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.65B (+33.1% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- Shares -1.62% PM.
- "We delivered in the fourth quarter, finishing the year with record quarterly loan production, reflecting broad-based contributions across all commercial lending categories." said Steve Steinour, chairman, president and CEO. "We enter 2022 increasingly confident in our outlook for growth in revenue and earnings. Commercial lending should fuel balance sheet growth in the coming year, while areas of strategic focus such as capital markets, cards and payments, and wealth management should bolster fee income. We remain committed to delivering sustainable revenue growth, annual positive operating leverage, and top-quartile returns."