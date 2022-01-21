Robinhood launches crypto wallet beta with rollout to 10,000 customers
Jan. 21, 2022 7:15 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)BTC-USD, DOGE-USD, ETH-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) starts rolling out its crypto Wallet beta to 1,000 customers today from the top of its waitlist, and plans to expand the program to 10,000 customers by March before expanding it to the rest of the WenWallets waitlist.
- The Wallets program allows customers to send and receive crypto from Robinhood (HOOD) to external crypto wallets and fully connects Robinhood crypto holders to the greater blockchain ecosystem.
- The beta testers will help the fintech test core functionality and provide feedback to help form the final version of the product. During the beta phase, Robinhood (HOOD) will finalize the send and receive flows, add QR experiences, improve the transaction history interface, and add block explorer support for insights into their on-chain transactions.
- Robinhood (HOOD) shares slip 0.8% in premarket trading amid crypto market weakness. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slides 8.2%, breaking below $40K to $38.6K. Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) drops 8.1% to $0.15. Ether's (ETH-USD) down 10% $2.81K.
- The company said it will also add the ability for customers to calculate the dollar amount of crypto to send/receive. Beta testers will have a daily limit of $2,999 in total withdrawals and 10 transactions and will need to enable two-factor authentication.
- As of late December, Robinhood (HOOD) had more than 1.6M people on its waitlist for the crypto wallet. The company's first set of customers started testing the crypto wallet in October.